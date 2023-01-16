In a shocking statement ahead of the anniversary of the Pulwama attack, the brother of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and National Conference Additional General Secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal claimed that both the Uri and the Pulwama attacks in 2016 and 2019 respectively were 'planned ' by the central government.

Speaking on the Uri and Pulwama terror attacks, Kamal said, "It is almost clear that the attacks were planned by the Government of India. We didn't see their photos or bodies...Until it's clear as to who's the killer, all fingers point toward agencies of the Government of India. All those 30-40 soldiers were SCs."

Reiterating Abdullah's demand for setting up the 'Truth and Reconciliation Commission', Mustafa Kamal added, "There are many things that the government needs to clarify. If so many Indian soldiers lost their lives then an inquiry should be launched into the matter and the truth must be revealed."

'Army should also act': BJP on Mustafa Kamal's comment

Slamming the NC leader, BJP spokesperson RS Pathania urged the Indian Army to act against the derogatory remarks made by him. The BJP leader further asked Omar Abdullah to clear his party's stand on Kamal's statement.

"Mustafa Kamal, Farooq’s brother has once again made the derogatory statement about the Indian Army and martyrs of Pulwama. This is not the first time the NC insulted Army, but this time law of the land should act against him. Army should also act. Omar Abdullah should tell what they have to say on this or this is NCs stand," BJP leader RS Pathania said.

Pulwama and Uri attacks

India witnessed one of the most cowardly terror attacks on the Indian Army in 2019 in Pulwama when a convoy of vehicles carrying Indian security personnel was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber. The attack claimed the lives of 40 soldiers of the CRPF. While in 2016, an army camp was attacked by heavily armed militants in Kashmir's Uri district on September 18. Both attacks were strongly avenged by India.