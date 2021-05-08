Fashion Designer Sharda Whabi Passes Away In Agra Due To COVID-19, Cremated By Police

A prominent Dubai-based fashion designer Sharda Whabi who was residing in Agra recently passed away due to COVID-19. A designer of international repute, Whabi who was staying in Jaipuria Sunrise Colony in Agra was survived by her husband and two sons who are currently staying in Dubai, were unable to travel to India due to restrictions for her last rites. An acclaimed designer, Whabi had participated in various fashion shows and has also worked with severall stalwarts from the fraternity.

Dubai based Indian fashion designer passes away

She also founded Krsadha fashion house and an NGO to help the needy, Though she has been a part of fashion shows earlier, but lately she had been spending more time doing social work, and lived alone in Agra. According to reports, her mortal remains were taken to the mortuary by the police and were kept there for her family. Agra’s Ekta Chowki in charge Shailendra Chauhan confirmed that the designer was cremated as per Hindu tradition while adhering to the safety norms and protocols after the designer’s son Arjun sent an authorisation letter to the authorities. According to her son, Whabi had stayed behind in India to serve society, often shuttling between Agra and UAE to meet her family. Whabi had gained prominence and was well-known in the early 2000s, where she gave stiff competition to other ace designers like Tarun Tahiliani and Krishna Mehta while participating in several fashion shows. The fashion designer’s relatives staring in Mumbai also could not make it to the last rites as many of them were sick.

COVID-19 tally in UP

Uttar Pradesh on May 7saw a record single-day jump of 372 COVID-19 deaths and 28,076 fresh cases, even as a senior health ministry official said the second wave of coronavirus seemed to have crossed its peak in the state. With the fresh fatalities and cases, Uttar Pradesh's death toll stands at 14,873 and the infection tally at 14,53,679, according to a health bulletin issued here. While 28,076 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded the previous day, 33,117 patients recovered from the disease, Principal Secretary, Health, Alok Kumar said.

(Image credit: Sharda Whabi/ Instagram)