'Fashion TV Didn't Organise Cruise, I Paid For Own Stay & Food': Kashiff Khan Rebuts Malik

Speaking to Republic, Kashiff Khan stated that he boarded the ship on his own expenses with his friends after asking the cruise authorities about its legality

Kashiff Khan, Fashion TV India's head, on Friday, denied the series of allegations leveled against him by Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate, Kashiff Khan stated that he boarded the ship on his own expenses with his friends after asking the cruise authorities if they have all the legal permissions. The name of Kashiff Khan popped up on Friday after NCP leader Nawab Malik alleged that NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede allowed Kashiff Khan to leave the cruise due to his close proximity with the Fashion TV Senior Executive, whom Malik accused of being a drug distributor and porn racketeer. 

Speaking to Republic TV, Kashiff Khan said, "It is a bizarre thing, it is sensationalising the whole topic. Yes, I was there on the cruise, I was there with my few friends in my personal capacity. I bought my own tickets. I paid for my own food and beverages on the cruise. I have all the receipts of the payments which I did. I was as one of the same customer clients on that cruise ship." 

"When I reached the cruise ship there was some commotion going on. I said is 'it ok to board the ship?' They said the ship is legal, it has got all the permissions and it will be permitted to sail. I thought as all the customers were on the cruise if it is allowed, it will be legal to go on the cruise. So I went on the cruise with my friends," added Kashiff Khan. 

Kashiff Khan also addressed the allegations of pornography racket, sex racket, drugs racket, and his connection with Sameer Wankhede. Kashiff denied all the allegations and even threw an open challenge to prove his connection with the NCB Zonal Director. He stated that he has never in his life spoken to Sameer Wankhede. 

Nawab Malik's allegation against Kashiff Khan & Sameer Wankhede

In a press conference, the Maharashtra Cabinet minister alleged that Kashiff Khan was allowed to leave the cruise, claiming that he was a friend of Sameer Wankhede.

"Kashiff Khan is notorious for distribution of drugs, for running sex and pornography racket and had posted the advertisement of Cordelia drug party on social media. Despite that the intelligent officers of the NCB did not call him for any inquiry or probe," he alleged.

"One NCB official even told me that whenever they tried to take action against Kashiff Khan, Sameer Wankhede opposed them. It is a murky business and more such cases will surface in the coming days," the minister said.

However, Sameer Wankhede rubbished the allegations. "Absolutely a lie and I can't comment. Law will take its own course," the NCB officer said, reacting to the Nationalist Congress Party leader's statement, PTI reported.

 It is pertinent to mention here that since the arrest of Aryan Khan and others in the cruise drug bust case, Nawab Malik has launched a series of scathing attacks on NCB and Sameer Wankhede. He has also made serious allegations of extortion against the NCB officer and raised questions over the authenticity of Sameer Wankhede's birth certificate. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has appointed ACP officer, Milind Khetle, to probe the allegations levelled against Wankhede. NCB is also investigating the claims.      

