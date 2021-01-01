FASTag Mandatory On Highways Tolls From January 1; Here's Why And How To Get One

The ministry of road transport and highways has made FASTags mandatory for all vehicles from January 1, 2021, with an aim to enhance digital payments and ease bottlenecks at highway toll counters. FASTags are reloadable tags attached to a vehicle’s windshield, that enable automatic deduction of toll charges on national highways.

Here’s all you need to know about FASTag technology.

FASTags, what is it?

FASTag is a sticker usually attached to the windshield that uses Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, that appears as a barcode. It is linked to the registration details of a vehicle and a bank account through which the toll charges are auto-deducted. The simple use of a FASTag scanner makes it a cashless transaction.

What kind of vehicles need to avail FASTag?

FASTags are mandatory for all four-wheelers falling in the ‘M’ and ‘N’ categories of vehicles. Category ‘M’ refers to four-wheelers carrying passengers, and Category ‘N’ indicates four-wheelers carrying goods or ferrying passengers. Two-wheelers have been exempted from the compulsory use of FASTags.

How to get a FASTag and what documents are required?

In order to create a FASTag account, vehicle owners must visit a Point of Sale (POS) location or an Issuer Agency. A list of POS locations is available on the official website of FASTag. Personal vehicles owners need to carry their car registration, passport size photo, ID proof, and address proof. A valid driving license acts as both an ID proof and address proof.

Price and validity of a FASTag

Every vehicle owner has to pay a one-time deposit fee to avail a FASTag, the cost of which depends on the category of vehicle. It ranges between Rs 200 for light-weight vehicles such as cars, vans, and jeeps, and Rs 500 for heavy vehicles like tractors, earthmoving machinery etc. The minimum recharge amount for light vehicles is as low as Rs 100 and up to Rs 300 for heavier ones.

In 2020 November this year, the ministry issued a notification which was for the decision of making this FASTags compulsory from the 1st of January, 2021 for all the old vehicles or more specifically for the ones which got sold before 1st December, 2017. in the order, the Union Ministry has exempted the use of FASTags in hybrid lanes of fee plazas on National Highways. Here, payment can also be made in cash mode till 15th February 2021. The Ministry is working towards implementation of a 100% E-tolling at fee plazas from 1st January 2021 onwards.

