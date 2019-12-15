FASTags Mandatory For All Vehicles Comes Into Effect From Today

The Government on Saturday along with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) implemented FASTags or prepaid rechargeable tags for toll collection. These tags will help save a lot of time since they will allow automatic payment for the vehicles. FASTags have been made mandatory for all vehicles and this would come into effect from 8 AM on December 15.

The government has also launched the National Electronic Toll Collection System which would provide for the collection of user fees through FASTag. This would not only save time but also save fuel, curb pollution and ensure seamless movement of traffic. It would help clear out the rows of traffic that accumulate at toll booths and now drivers would not have to stop their vehicles at toll plazas to pay tax.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways told the National Highway Authority India that at least 75% toll lanes must have to collect toll electronically and 25% ‘FASTag lane’ can be hybrid lanes on a temporary basis. The ministry said that this temporary measure would help avoid inconvenience to users and would be adopted for 30 days.

How does the FASTag system work?

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided that all lanes except one on each side in fee plazas will be declared FASTag lanes. These lanes would then be equipped with Electronic Toll Collection System. A FASTag uses radio frequency identification technology to enable direct toll payments from a moving vehicle. Its radio frequency also picks up if anyone goes into an electronic toll collection lane without a FASTag. The violater then has to pay double charges.

Recently Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari spoke about how road engineering is one of the key factors for a large number of accidents in the country. Gadkari said his ministry is getting around Rs 14,000 crore to fix problems in the "black spots" of highways where repeated accidents take place.

