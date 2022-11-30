Fatal Road Accident In UP’s Bahraich Kills 6, Injures 15 Others; Police Rushed To Spot

In a fatal road accident in UP’s Bahraich on November 30, six people died and 15 were injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in Tappe Sipah, Bahraich informed SHO Rajesh Singh. The injured have been sent to the hospital.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Police officials are present at the spot.

“One of the injured said the bus had started from Jaipur & was coming from Lucknow, the truck was coming from Bahraich. 6 died and around 15 were injured, including 4 critically injured. It's being investigated. Prima facie, the truck appears to have rammed into the bus after coming from the wrong side,” informed the Bahraich DM.

On November 27, in another accident three people, including a couple, were killed when their car was hit by an unidentified vehicle in the Nandganj area, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on Saturday night, they said.

Neeraj Kumar (45), his wife Moni (41), and friend Alok Kumar (44), all residents of Bihar, were on their way to Prayagraj when their car was hit from behind, they said.

