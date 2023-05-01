Fate Of Country Changed In 2014 When Modi Took Over As PM: Ladakh Guv

Ladakh Lt Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra on Sunday praised Narendra Modi, saying the fate of the country changed in 2014 when he took over as Prime Minister.

Attending a special programme here as Prime Minister Modi’s monthly radio programme “Mann ki Baat” aired its 100th episode, Mishra gave credit to the prime minister for ensuring that India puts the best foot forward during its G-20 presidency and showcases its progress towards being a developed nation.

On the occasion, the L-G inaugurated a photo exhibition highlighting the topics the prime minister discussed in his monthly radio address.

Addressing the gathering, Mishra said, “The fate of India changed on May 26, 2014, when he (Modi) assumed the charge of prime minister.” He also mentioned various schemes implemented by the Central government over the years such as the Jal Jeevan Mission, Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

About “Mann ki Baat”, the Ladakh L-G said the uniqueness of the radio programme is that PM Modi touches upon all the topics and subjects that concern the everyday life of the common man.

“PM Modi derives strength from the people of India and makes every effort to reach out to the people,” he said.

Earlier, Padma Shri awardee Thiksey Rinpoche emphasised the need for the people of Ladakh to come together and make collective efforts to make the Union Territory a developed region.

Urgen Phuntsog, a farmer from Gya village, whose name was mentioned in one of the episodes of “Mann ki Baat”, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, saying the gesture has motivated and encouraged farmers like him involved in sustainable farming practices to do better work.