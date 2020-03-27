Father Drove For 50 Hrs From Jharkand To Kota To Bring Daughter Home On 'Janta Curfew' Day

On the day of 'Janta Curfew', a father who was desperate to get to his daughter drove for 50 hours non-stop all the way from Jharkhand's Bokaro to Rajasthan’s Kota and back. After returning the father almost immediately resumed his duties as a medical professional as India went under 21-day lockdown in an attempt to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

'Super Dad'

As per reports, the father had decided to drive non-stop because he believed it to be the only way that he would have a chance to reach to his 18-year-old daughter, who was enrolled in one of the many institutes in Kota preparing for her medical and return to Bokaro by Tuesday. The 18-year old has reportedly been quoted saying that she is lucky to have a ‘super dad’ who braved Sunday’s ‘Janta curfew’.

According to reports, the girl said that they did not waste any time and hit the road as soon as her father reached her, they ate the food that he had brought with him. She added that this journey with her father will be an everlasting memory for her. The doctor that has preferred to remain anonymous said that he kept himself in quarantine throughout his journey in the car. He reportedly travelled through Jharkhand, Bihar, UP and MP to enter Rajasthan.

As per reports, the father said that the roads were deserted, for the most part, barring some trucks carrying goods. He added that barring UP’s Mirzapur he encountered very few vehicles on the road. The father added that while passing through the checkpoints in Madhya Pradesh, he noticed that the police manning the checkpoints did not have any proactive gear, he was carrying some extra masks and sanitizers and thus decided to give some to them for their protection.

