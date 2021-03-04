Father kills 17-year-old daughter in UP, walks to Police Station with severed head

A heart-wrenching case was reported in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi on Wednesday evening. Angry at the 17-years-old daughter's love affair, the father brutally murdered her. After the murder, the accused was seen moving towards the police station holding the severed head of his daughter in his hand. As per the reports, the man is now under police custody.

A grisly incident takes place in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi

The incident took place in Pande Tara village near Majhila police station area of ​​Hardoi district, 143 km west of Lucknow. The accused was identified as Sarvesh Kumar. He himself beheaded his daughter and killed her. He told the police that he was unhappy about his daughter's love affair and in a fit of rage, he killed the daughter.

Also Read: UP CM Yogi Claims SP Link To Hathras Murder & Molestation Accused; Akhilesh's Party Denies

Also Read: In Hathras, Father Of Girl Molested 2 Yrs Ago Killed By Accused; 1 Arrested & NSA Invoked

A video related to this incident went viral on social media. In the video, two police constables are seen questioning him about his name, residence and also asked whose head he held. It is seen in the video that Sarvesh admitted that he had beheaded his daughter with a sharp weapon because he was angry about her relationship with a person. However, a police constable is also seen moving around the police station with the head holding in hand. As per the reports, the Majhila constable was suspended after Lucknow IG Laxmi Singh took cognisance of the matter.

Father kills daughter in a fate of rage

According to reports, Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats said that Sarvesh, a vegetable vendor, a few days ago, spotted his daughter in a compromising position with a man. Then, he decided to punish his daughter for her actions. Vats added that the accused is under police custody and an FIR had been registered against him.

Also Read: BSP Alleges 'jungle Raj & Gunda Raj' In UP As Hathras Molestation Victim's Father Killed

Also Read: Sushil Pandit Assassination Plot Linked To Dubai & Pak Handlers; Special Cell To Probe