Father Of Bride Beaten To Death On Eve Of Wedding Day In Kerala

In a shocking incident, the father of a bride was beaten to death on the wedding day by a gang of four neighbours. The gory incident took place at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The deceased has been identified as Raju (61).

The incident took place at around 1 AM on Wednesday after the evening party which was hosted by the bride at their home. Srilakshmi's wedding was to take place on June 29. The four accused reportedly reached the bride’s home in the wee hours and began playing loud music and singing in the car. Disturbed by it, Raju came out to question the act and confront the

youngesters. As the conflict escalated, one of the four struck Raju’s head with a pickaxe. The gang also stabbed him with a knife.

The police has taken four people into custody. The accused are identified as Jishnu, Jijin, Shyam, and Manu. Jijin and Jishnu are siblings and neighbours of Raju. There are reports that one of the accused liked Raju’s daughter, and the father had rejected his proposal for marriage.

Reacting to the incident, MoS V Muraleedharan held the state government responsible. "Unfortunately, a home that was to be celebrating a marriage has ended in a tragic death ceremony. The repeated acts of violence reported in Thiruvananthapuram are worrying. Two days ago, a woman was raped. The murder looks pre-planned. When such incidents happen, the government has the responsibility to find a solution. Shockingly, criminals come to attack people in their homes," he said.