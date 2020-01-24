Father Of Indian Student Assaulted In Canada Requests To Speed Up Visa Process

Father of the Indian student who was stabbed in the York University's campus in Toronto on Wednesday, is trying his best to speed up the visa process, so he can meet his daughter who is battling for life in the hospital.

Albert Rajkumar, father of the 23-year-old victim said that he received a message from the Canadian Police about his daughter's assault, and was told that she is admitted in a critical condition to a hospital in Canada. He is trying to get his visa cleared at the earliest.

Albert Rajkumar also requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to speed up the visa process on Friday, to which Minister Jaishankar responded immediately and directed the MEA officials to arrange a visa for the victim's family.

Deeply shocked to learn of the serious attack on Rachel Albert, an Indian student in Toronto, Canada. Am asking MEA officials to help with her family’s visa. Family members may immediately contact us on +91 9873983884. https://t.co/wPno3V5aTv — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 24, 2020

Indian student stabbed in Toronto

The 23-year-old Indian student was attacked by an unidentified man near York University's campus in Toronto, Canada, police said.

She was walking along a pathway near the university's campus, when an Asian man in his mid-20s attacked her on Wednesday night, knocked her to the ground, and dragged her a short distance, they said.

The victim sustained stab wounds to her neck during the assault, Toronto's local news channel quoted police as saying. The student was rushed to a hospital where she underwent surgery overnight, the channel said, adding that her condition remains critical.

Toronto police have described the attacker as an Asian male in his mid-20s. The suspect has black hair, and was wearing "stylish" glasses and a black puffy jacket at the time of the attack, police said.

"We have information that he had fled the scene on foot," police officer Alex Li said. "Our officers continue to search for the suspect."

