Father Of Indian Student Killed In Ukraine Wants To Donate Son's Body For Medical Research

The parents of Indian student Naveen Shekharappa who was killed in Ukraine, have decided to donate their son's body for medical research. Naveen lost his life in a Russian shelling that took place in Ukraine's Kharkiv on March 1. The 21-year-old was studying at Kharkiv National Medical University.

"My son wanted to achieve something in the medical field, that didn't happen. At least his body can be used by other medical students for studies. That's why, we at home, have decided to donate his body for medical research," Shankarappa, father of Naveen told ANI.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had earlier informed that the mortal remains of Naveen will reach Bengaluru airport on Monday. After rituals are performed, his body will be donated to SS Hospital for medical studies, said Naveen's father.

"My son's body will reach Bengaluru on 21st at 3 am. From there the body will reach our village by 9 am. Then we'll perform Pooja as per the Veera Shaiva tradition then we'll keep it for the public view and then we'll donate the body to SS Hospital Davanagere for medical studies," Shankarappa informed.

"We got the message from the Haveri District Collector office and also got the message from the Emirates flight service. At least we are happy now that the body of our son is brought back. CM spoke to me and expressed his gratitude. He also said that he will come to Bengaluru airport and to the village as well. He said he will speak to me later in the evening," he further said.

Indian student killed in Ukraine

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, an MBBS student, was a resident of Karnataka's Haveri district. He was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in Russian shelling.

Condoling the demise, Karnataka chief minister offered an ex gratia Rs 25 lakh to the family of Naveen Shekharappa and promised a job for a family member. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a brief interaction with the father of the deceased on a phone call, to extend his condolences.

(With inputs from agency)