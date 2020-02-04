Father Of 'missing Girls' Wants Investigation In Nithyananda Case To Be Done By CBI

After months of having a habeas corpus case pending in front of Gujarat High Court, Janardhan Sharma- the father of the two girls who had been 'missing' since November 2019 has filed an application asking for the investigation to be transferred to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Republic TV has accessed the Special Criminal Application that has been submitted by the father of the two 'missing' daughters who are allegedly in confinement of Nithyananda. Janardhan Sharma and his legal team have written this application asking for the case to be transferred to CBI citing various reasons for their prayers.

Need for central agency's probe

They have stated that the local police authorities are not equipped to deal with the investigation and that there is a longer procedure that needs to be followed. Also, since there are affidavits which are submitted in HC every other week citing that the girls are in Jamaica, Barbados and that keeping in mind the sense of urgency, they are of the opinion that a central agency will be able to carry out more freely and efficiently. They have also stated that there are several locally powerful people involved in the 'disappearance' of Janardhan Sharma's two daughters.

Questions raised on the influence of Nithyananda

That even after several appeals and statements that were provided to the local Gujarat police, they have not registered a complaint of sexual assault on the two daughters of Sharma. That, there were numerous questionable instances that they feel have taken place which shows that Nithyananda is 'influential' including and not limited to the aide of Nithyananda mysteriously dying in a car accident in Nepal- just hours after the Gujarat police had tracked him down to question him in the Habeas Corpus matter already being heard in Gujarat High Court. There are several instances also shared in the application which shows deep involvement of Manjula Pooja Shroff (Calorx Foundation) and Amitabh Shah (founder of Yuva Unstoppable).

Complainant alleges the involvement of other individuals

That even on the day that the complainant (Sharma) had arrived at the Ahmedabad ashram, he was not only not allowed to meet his children but was made to wait for several hours outside. During which time he was made to speak to Shroff, Shah, and Nithyananda himself who had assured him that he will be allowed to take his children back within a week. After the aforementioned time period when the complainant had arrived at the ashram, he was told that his daughter was not present in the Ahmedabad ashram.

It is also the claim of the complainant that Shroff and Shah were deeply involved in smuggling Nanditha out of the country via the route of Nepal and Mauritius. Since they claim that they have worked closely with the ashram and know that Shroff has several contacts in Mauritius and would have been no 'difficult task' for her to smuggle his daughters out. In fact, there are allegations made in the application that the girl Nanditha was smuggled out of the state to Nepal in the trunk of the car which belonged to Manjula Pooja Shroff. They have also stated that one of the 50 witnesses that have been mentioned in the chargesheet, there is the name of the driver who had driven the car out of the state to Nepal and yet the driver has not been questioned by the police.

