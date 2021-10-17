Father Of Non-local Killed By Terrorists Wants India To Boycott T20 WC Game Vs Pakistan

In the latest development, the father deceased non-local Arbind Sah, who was shot dead in Srinagar on Saturday, has demanded that India call off their T20 World Cup game against Pakistan in protest against the targeted civilian killings in the Valley. 'Golgappa' vendor Arbind Kumar's father appealed to the government of India to not play against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan-backed terrorists had reportedly shot Arbind Kumar after checking his Aadhaar Card in Jammu and Kashmir.

Arbind Kumar's father on Saturday had appealed to the government of India to call off the India-Pakistan match at a time when terror activities were surging in the valley. He had further said that India should boycott the match against Pakistan saying that his son was killed by the terrorists. Arbind's father also revealed terrorists shot his son after seeing his Aadhar Card. Following his appeal Union Minister Giriraj Singh backed Arbind's father's appeal and said that if relations between the countries are not good then we should not play.

'Playing with Pakistan insult to the families of martyred armed forces': Ashoke Pandit

Speaking to Republic on Arbind's father's demand, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit backed his appeal and asked the government to not let India play with Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. Pandit also slammed Pakistan PM Imran Khan for spilling venom against India.

"Entire country is standing by Arbind's father and also those people who have lost their lives including the Indian armed forces. I can't understand the hypocrisy, on one side you do surgical strikes and on another side you play cricket with them. Pakistan does not know to play any sports except spilling the blood of the people.

"Imran Khan is ruling Pakistan and he has played cricket against India for such a long time. The maximum venom which has been spilled on a country is by Imran Khan. I cannot understand what are you going to gain, it's an insult to the families of martyred security forces. Playing with Pakistan or any kind of trade with Pakistan is an insult to all those people who have given their lives for this country," added Ashoke Pandit.

Targeted Killings in Kashmir

For the past few weeks, Kashmiri Pandits, non-locals, and civilians are being attacked by terrorists in Kashmir. On October 5, a prominent Kashmir Pandit, Makhan Lal Bindroo, was murdered outside his pharmacy in Srinagar. Within an hour, a non-local street vendor in Srinagar and a civilian in Bandipora district were shot dead. Within 36 hours of these attacks, two teachers were shot dead in Idgah Sangam Danimar, Srinagar.

On Saturday, in another horrifying incident, two non-local labourers were murdered by terrorists in separate incidents. Gol-Gappa vendor Arbind Kumar, a native of Bihar, was shot dead by terrorists near the Eidgah area of Srinagar. Another non-local carpenter, Sagir Ahmad, a native of Uttar Pradesh was attacked in Pulwama. Later, he succumbed to his injuries.

A total of nine Army jawans have been martyred in the anti-terror operations in Poonch district. In the last two days, four bodies- Riflemen Vikram Singh Negi and Yogambar Singh, Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh- of Army personnel were recovered from a forest in Poonch. The four were missing since a fierce encounter with terrorists on Thursday. In the gun battle that ensued, a JCO and four jawans were martyred.

(Image: PTI/Republic World)