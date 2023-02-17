Father-Son Duo Shot At In Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar Over Car Parking; Both Hospitalised

A father-son duo were fired upon in Delhi on Thursday night over an issue of car parking, in which the father was in a critical condition after being hospitalised, informed Saurabh Aggarwal, his son.

Both were shot at in Yamuna Vihar, Delhi when they asked a person to move his car, which was blocking the nearby road.

Father-son shot over car parking in Yamuna Vihar, Delhi



Last night when my father & brother returned home, they saw a car blocking the nearby road.They urged the car owner to remove his vehicle, but he started to abuse & threaten them: Saurabh Aggarwal pic.twitter.com/ztk6pJ0bdJ — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2023

Feud between father-son duo and a car owner

Aggarwal narrating the incident said, “Last night when my father & brother returned home, they saw a car blocking the nearby road. They urged the car owner to remove his vehicle, but he started to abuse & threaten them.”

The car owner, after being asked to remove his car, “gathered 10-15 people with guns. Then, one person from this group fired bullets injuring my father & brother. My father who is in critical condition & brother injured are admitted to a private hospital,” said Saurabh Aggarwal.

Earlier on January 15, three people were detained after they allegedly stabbed a youth. As per a horrific video from the national capital that emerged on social media, a man was fatally stabbed following a brawl caused by an incident of road rage.

The deceased identified as Sahil Malik was riding a bike when it touched the minibus near Delhi’s Nangloi metro station. The brother of the deceased also suffered a minor injury.

Image: ANI