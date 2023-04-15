Father, Son Injured In IED Explosion Planted By Banned CPI Maoists In Jharkhand

A 35-year-old man and his son were injured when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a police officer said.

The man identified as Jena Koda alias Motka, a resident of Rengdahatu village and his six-year-old son had gone to Tenda forest to pluck leaves when the IED planted by banned CPI (Maoists) to target security personnel went off on Friday, injuring them seriously, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar.

The district police and Cobra battalion rushed the boy to Sadar Hospital after providing them primary treatment, the SP said, adding the condition of the boy was stated to be stable.

Earlier, two IEDs were recovered on Thursday after a cattle was blown up in an IED blast in a forest near Hathiburu village of the district, a police officer said.

The IEDs were planted by CPI (Maoists) to target security personnel on anti-naxal operation in Kolhan area of the district since January.

Four villagers including a 62-year-old woman were killed and over a dozen CRPF jawans sustained injuries in IED explosions in district in the last three months.