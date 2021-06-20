Last Updated:

Father's Day 2021: Union Min Hardeep Puri Remembers His 'source Of Strength'; Shares Pics

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri remembered his 'source of strength' father by sharing a throwback picture on the occasion of Father's Day 2021.

Commemorating Father's Day 2021, Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri shared an image of himself from his youth along with his family and remembered his father Sdr Bhagat Singh Ji. The Union Minister wrote how his father had faced several difficulties but was his 'source of strength'. Father's day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June and this year it has fallen on June 20. 

On International Father's Day 2021, Hardeep Singh Puri took to Twitter and described his father as 'a partition refugee'. 

 

Hardeep Singh Puri's wife Lakshmi M Puri also shared the post and wrote", he became a loving father to me ! Equal interest and pride in my professional journey as in his sons. Was inspiration to his granddaughters' describing veteran Bhagat Singh Ji"(sic).

Meanwhile, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, left-handed cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, with several other citizens also shared their Father's Day wishes on the occasion. Republic Media Network took the extra mile and reached out to an organization that honors and recognizes the struggles and contributions of the father to society. Vaastav Foundation founder, Amit Deshpande talked about topics of shared parenting and issues regarding parental alienation. 

Changes demanded in judiciary for fathers

According to Vaastav Foundation, it is high time that the judiciary starts imposing 'shared parenting' formula once disputes emerge between parents and a child is involved. To avoid any trouble to the child, Deshpande demanded shared parenting law that is expected to peacefully resolve the fight and prove beneficiary for the child. The founder also claimed that divorce rates are rising and eventually a child becomes the victim. Adding further to the discussion, member Avinash Tharani shared his own experience of what he calls being alienated from his own child after a dispute occurred between him and his wife five years ago. 

International Father's Day 2021

Father's Day is a day to honor the fatherly figure in our lives. Throughout our lives when we are growing up, fathers serve as our moral guides and inspiration and help us to become successful individuals. You can share these inspirational quotes for Father's Day with your father figure to let them know how much influence they had in your life. Read on for a list of Father's Day inspirational quotes. 

