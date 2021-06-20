Father's Day: Is Shared Parenting A New Normal? Vaastav Foundation Founder Explains

Quick links:
On the occasion of Father's Day, Republic Media Network reached out to one such foundation that recognizes contributions made by fathers to the ever-changing dynamic of society, the Vaastav Foundation. The founder, Amit Deshpande and member, Avinash Tharani spoke out their views on judiciary proceedings where a male is involved as a father and struggles faced by father when separation happens respectively.
Shedding some light on the question which is asked by many and a positive response is also demanded by the panelists, founder Amit Deshpande explained that in a dispute between father and mother, a child has to go through a dilemma. So to avoid any trouble to the child, Deshpande demanded shared parenting law that is expected to peacefully resolve the dispute when a child is involved. The founder also claimed that divorce rates are rising and eventually a child becomes the victim.
As per the data of Amit Deshpande, every year 3 lakh children get into the conflict of parents' dispute.
"Courts need to start implementing shared parenting as soon as there is a matrimonial dispute unless child abuse case is involved. If there is a dispute and a child is involved then it is assumed that the child will be given to the mother. Every year there are 3 lakh children who get in the conflict of parents'. The divorce rate is rising and a father is left without a child and he has to run around the courts to get access to even see his son/daughter," enlightened Vaastav Foundation, founder, Amit Deshpande.
Adding further to the discussion, member Avinash Tharani shared his own experience of what he calls being alienated from his own child after a dispute occurred between him and his wife five years ago.
"Court orders have flouted and they have no fear of law. I have to beg, plead to lawmakers and my wife to see my child for few hours as if he is like a prisoner who I get to see for few hours and this happening for last 5 years," said Avinash Tharani.
Fathers' day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June to honour the 'hero' every child deserves.