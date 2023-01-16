'Fatwas Or Islamic Religious Edicts Were Being Used As Political Weapon': Kerala Governor

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday, January 15 alleged that 'fatwas' or Islamic religious edicts were being used as a political weapon. Speaking at a conclave organised by RSS-linked weekly Panchajanya in New Delhi, the Kerala Governor asserted that ‘fatwas’ are never used because of religious reasons. He said, "There are 200 instances in Quran and no human being can decide who is right and who is wrong. ‘Fatwas’ are being used as a political weapon."

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said, "There were fatwas against him since the time he was in the Congress. Kufr fatwas are actually only given for political reasons and have been used as political weapons." Notably, the Governor was referring to religious edicts where actions are condemned as 'Kufr' - meaning they bring you in the category of those unfaithful to the religion or unbeliever.

'Clergy in Islam was created by rulers': Arif Mohammed Khan

Further, Arif Mohammed Khan suggested that Muslim society was not monolithic. He said, "Clergy in Islam was created by rulers. There are always two views in all societies. But those who have power propagate their own ideas. The clergy was created by rulers so that their decisions could get religious legitimacy. Islam religion has been taken over by politics since the passing away of the Prophet."

He further asserted that modern education was considered against Islam and they wanted to either ban it or restrict Muslim students from pursuing it and said that otherwise, they will take action against those Muslims who sent their children to pursue education

The Governor further said that the founder of Aligarh Muslim University Sir Sayed said that we (Muslims) ourselves are responsible for our backwardness. "He didn’t try to shift the blame, he also said that if Muslims stay backwards in terms of education they will become trouble for the entire nation," Arif Mohammed Khan said.