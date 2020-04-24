Faulty Antibody Testing Kits Will Be Returned To Respective Countries: Dr. Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said faulty antibody testing kits will be returned to the respective countries, whether it is China or any other nation. Dr Vardhan and MoS Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Choubey, held a meeting via video conferencing with state health ministers today, to review the actions on COVID-19 management.

While addressing the ministers, Dr Vardhan said that faulty antibody testing kits will be returned if they don't work properly, whether they belong to China or any other country. He further said that India is the only country in the world that has reported fewer cases among all other countries.

"Faulty antibody testing kits will be returned if they don't work properly, whether they belong to China or any other country. We have not paid for the kits yet. Wherever there is a need, we have also sent our senior officers to support you, they are not sent as monitors. They are there for hand-holding and cooperation so we get feedback on how to further extend help," the Union Health Minister told states.

"Almost three and a half months have passed while fighting against COVID-19. All states are doing well. India is the only country in the world that has reported fewer cases among all other countries," he added.

Dr Vardhan added that India has around three per cent mortality rate of COVID-19.

Developments to fight COVID-19 in India

The Health Minister also noted that the country had only one laboratory for testing COVID-19 samples back in January, but today India has more than 130 labs and 16,000 collection centres.

The Union Health Minister also said that nearly 15.25 lakh passengers have been screened at airports to date. Along with this, 2,544 Indians and 49 foreign nationals have been brought back to India. The country has a capacity of testing 55,000 samples each day and it aims to ramp up the capacity by one lakh test per day. He noted that rapid testing has begun on symptomatic patients in containment zones.

The Health Minister added that India is committed to creating COVID-19 exclusive hospitals to avoid mingling of other patients with Coronavirus patients.

India tries to flatten the curve

In a major boost to India's battle against COVID-19, Union Joint Health Secretary Lav Agarwal, on Thursday, stated that India's recovery rate has increased to 19.89%. Moreover, he added that the country witnessed a growth of 1409 cases in the past 24 hours and the tally stands at 21,393 cases. Moreover, he revealed that 78 districts have not reported a single COVID-19 case in the past 14 days.

(with inputs from ANI)