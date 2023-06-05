Faulty Construction Took Place During Tenure Of 3 BJP MLAs: RJD On Bihar Bridge Collapse

A massive political slugfest erupted over the collapse of an under-construction bridge in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Sunday. After Bharatiya Janta Party's IT department head Amit Malviya asked if Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Deputy Tejashwi Yadav will resign taking cognizance of the collapse of the bridge, Rashtriya Janata Dal slammed BJP leaders of being ministers during the construction of the faulty bridge from 2017 - 2022.

Responding to Amit Malviya's tweet, RJD said, "The faulty construction of the bridge took place during the tenure of Nand Kishore Yadav, Mangal Pandey and Nitin Navin. They are the MLAs of the BJP and had been ministers during the construction between 2017 to 2022. If there is no knowledge left, then it should be found out. On April 30, 2022, a part of it fell due to the storm, even then BJP's Nitin Naveen was the only minister."

इसके जिन खराब स्पैन का निर्माण कार्य हुआ है उस दौरान 2017 से 2022 तक BJP के श्री नंद किशोर, मंगल पांडे और नितिन नवीन मंत्री रहे है।



कुछ ज्ञान नहीं रहता तो पता कर लेना चाहिए। 30 अप्रैल 2022 को आँधी से इसका एक हिस्सा गिरा था तब भी बीजेपी के नितिन नवीन ही मंत्री थे। अब बताओ? https://t.co/znt2t1E4p0 — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) June 4, 2023

Attacking the Bihar government and highlighting that the bridge collapsed for the second time under RJD's rule, Amit Malviya, in his tweet, wrote, "Today, the bridge being built on the river Ganga between Sultanganj and Khagaria of Bhagalpur in Bihar collapsed. In 2015, Nitish Kumar inaugurated this bridge, which was to be completed by 2020. This bridge has fallen for the second time," Malviya tweeted. "Will Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav resign immediately taking cognisance of this incident? By doing this, both the uncle and nephew can set an example in front of the country," he said.

आज बिहार में भागलपुर के सुल्तानगंज और खगड़िया के बीच गंगा नदी पर बन रहा पुल भरभरा कर गिर गया। 2015 में नीतीश कुमार ने इस पुल का उद्घाटन किया था जिसका निर्माण 2020 तक पूरा होना था।



ये पुल दूसरी बार गिरा है। क्या नीतीश कुमार और तेजस्वी यादव इस घटना का संज्ञान लेते हुए तुरंत… pic.twitter.com/A08lE0THbk — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 4, 2023

Dramatic collapse of under-construction bridge

The under-construction bridge in Bihar's Bhagalpur district collapsed on Sunday, June 4. No casualties have been reported so far. The incident is said to have occurred after three pillars of the Aguwani-Sultanganj under-construction bridge collapsed causing the entire bridge portion to collapse into the river Ganga on Sunday. The bridge portion, which was being constructed at a height of 100 meters, completely collapsed in the river.

The bridge broke from the middle and fell into the river Ganga. As per sources, the incident took place at around 7.15 pm on Sunday. No construction work was going on at the site as it was a Sunday and very few workers were present. The quality of the bridge has come under question earlier, in April 2022. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ordered an investigation into the bridge collapse and has called for the identification of those responsible for the incident.