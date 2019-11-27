'FB Videos Not Recognised, Come In Person And Record The Statement': Gujarat High Court

In the much-awaited hearing of the Habeas Corpus matter submitted before the Gujarat High Court on November 20, the case came up for hearing on Tuesday, November 26. The respondents in the Habeas Corpus matter were the parents, Gujarat Police, the two saadhvis who were arrested from Nithyananda's Ahmedabad Ashram. The court was strict in responding to the public prosecutor representing Gujarat Police who submitted affidavits and transcripts of videos uploaded on Facebook by the two girls (Lopa mudra and Nanditha) of the complainant (against Nithyananda ).

Court hearing begins

"The Court does not recognise any social media videos. The court is of the opinion that the girls do not seem to be under duress but they will have to come physically to the court and say the same exact thing. The conditions of the girls will be agreed to and full protection from the airport to court will be provided to them," the judge stated.

Furthermore, it was shared by Gujarat Police that both the girls were out of India and that Lopa Mudra had already left India almost 2 years back and the other daughter Nanditha had left India on November 5. "we have found out in our investigation that the other daughter had a meeting and an argument with the father Janardhan Sharma on November 1 and she left the country on November 5 via the by route of Nepal and then she could have gone anywhere," public prosecutor stated as a respondent for Gujarat Police.

After several arguments of how the Investigating officer will even be able to bring the girls back to India forcefully when the girls also don't want to return. The police also shared that they have been in constant communication via Skype. The police are also working hard to figure out the proxy servers and Ip addressed to determine their location. To this, the judge has also stated that 'it is questionable that the girls are travelling to countries where there is no Indian Embassy'.

However, the court has allowed relief for the girls so that they will be able to send in their statements. The court has allowed the girls to travel to a country which does have an Indian Embassy and via video conferencing, and record a statement in the Court.

"Our concern and priority in their petition is only the safety of the girls. Parents and criminal investigation in this habeas corpus is of no consequence. We want that the girls should appear in the court of law and give assurance that they are not being kept against their will," the judge responded to both respondents.

Judge also said it appears like someone else is writing the affidavits for her. Coming to the court will only help their case and their saadhvis.

The police while talking about how they will tackle this directive of the court said they will be continuing the investigation at hand and try to determine the locations. Parallelly, they will also try to convince the girls to come to court and just repeat the same thing, as shared by KT Kamariya, deputy superintendent of Police (rural Ahmedabad).

Additionally, lawyer Pritesh Shah, representing the parents (complainant) Janardhan Sharma said, "we want them to come and give a statement. We will oppose the video conferencing statement recording of the girls. Even if they come and give statement and the court lets them go, we will strongly ask for mental counseling. There is a lot of brainwashing that the ashram officials have done to them. We only want mental and physical well being of the girls."

