FCRA Bribery Case: Arrested MHA Officials Were Under Radar; Corruption Nexus Being Tracked

A week after the massive crackdown on NGOs involved in the FCRA bribery scandal, official sources have revealed that the arrested Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials were under the radar of intelligence agencies for the last two months. Sources told ANI, that the accused were involved in the renewal of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) licences in lieu of bribes for the last year, and after an anonymous complaint, they came under the watch of the MHA.

"The accused were involved in the renewal of FCRA licences in lieu of bribes for the last year. But they came under the radar of security agencies after they received an anonymous complaint regarding the demand for bribes for the renewal of FCRA licences. They were under watch for the last two months and their activities were under surveillance," official sources told ANI.

It is also being revealed that the accused, who were posted in the FCRA division, had 'complete access' to the details of NGOs applying for it.

The development comes days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned an Under Secretary rank officer of MHA. Interestingly, the renewal files of NGOs 'put up' by the accused persons got the clearance in one go, while files processed from others were put on hold for various reasons. More officers posted under FCRA Division could be involved in the nexus because such a level of corruption can't be managed by lower rank staff, officials believe.

"After fetching the details of the NGOs that were desperate to get FCRA clearances for receiving foreign funds, the information regarding such NGOs passed to a consultancy firm operated by one of the accused. Then a person from consultancy will approach NGOs offering them 'solution' to get FCRA licence renewed at earliest," the official added, stating that more names had surfaced and they had been asked to join the investigation.

MHA crackdown in FCRA bribery case

On May 10, the biggest ever crackdown on NGOs was conducted by the MHA with 100 NGOs in more than 40 areas being raided across India including cities like Delhi, Chennai, Coimbatore and Mysuru, among other places. During the course of the raids, the CBI arrested 14 people including several public servants and recovered hawala transactions to the tune of Rs 3.21 crore.

"It was alleged that some officials of FCRA Division in conspiracy with the promoters/representatives of different NGOs, middlemen, were indulging in corrupt activities for getting backdoor FCRA registration/ renewal to NGOs illegally with an object to continue receiving donations despite not fulfilling the prescribed norms," CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi told PTI.

(With agency inputs)