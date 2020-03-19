FDA Seizes Substandard Hand Sanitisers Worth Rs 25 Lakh From Mumbai's Mulund

Amidst the soaring number of Coronavirus cases in India, which has now crossed 170, Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) officials raided a hand sanitiser manufacturing unit in Nahur, Mulund on Wednesday and seized substandard sanitisers worth Rs 25 lakh. This development comes less than a week after the FDA officials raided two similar units that were engaged in the manufacturing of unlicensed sanitisers.

According to officials, the sanitisers were manufactured illegally and were being exported without any valid license and necessary permissions. The sleuths had received specific information about the manufacturing unit, where hand sanitisers were being manufactured in unhygienic conditions and without a proper license and from the FDA.

Based on the inputs, officials raided the manufacturing unit of Siddhivinayak Dyechem Private Limited in Nahur Industrial Estate in Mulund (West) and seized the stock worth Rs 25 lakh.

However, this is not the first time that such a case has come to light. Earlier on March 17, a factory manufacturing fake hand sanitisers in Lucknow was busted by district administration officials. Furthermore, fake sanitizers worth over Rs 2 lakh were seized from a Kandivli distributor, Riddhi Siddhi.

In another case, a Vakola-based firm, Sanskar Ayurved, was raided for selling fake products under the name of ‘Safe Hands’. The demand for hand sanitisers has soared exponentially in the past few months in wake of the Coronavirus scare.

Demand for face mask & hand sanitisers increase

The spread of Coronavirus in the country has increased the demand for face masks and sanitisers across the country. A face mask manufacturer based in Ahmedabad said that the demand in face masks has increased due to the awareness created in households about the virus. He further said that purchasing masks in bulk by each household would lead only to a minor shortage of masks in the market may be, however, not a lot. Interestingly, he said that India can suffice to the current demand for masks.

