Fear Mounts Over Missing Soldier In Kashmir Due To Valley's History Of Abductions

The disappearance of Rifleman Javed Ahmad, a 25-year-old belonging to the Indian Army’s Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry regiment, has set alarm bells ringing in the strife-torn region of south Kashmir's Kulgam district. Having returned home on leave to celebrate Eid, Ahmad was due to resume duty on Monday. However, after stepping out on Saturday evening, he failed to return, leaving his family and security forces on high alert.

On the evening of Saturday, Rifleman Javed Ahmad went out to purchase some items from the local market while driving an Alto car. When he did not return by 9 pm, his family members initiated a search for him. The car was subsequently found near the market, with disturbing reports indicating the presence of blood stains. The incident has evoked memories of past abductions involving soldiers on leave.

Kashmir Police Registers Case and Arrests Suspects

Upon receiving information about the missing soldier, the Kashmir Police acted swiftly and registered a case in connection with the incident. To aid in the ongoing investigation, several suspects have been apprehended to determine the circumstances surrounding Ahmad's mysterious disappearance.

Given the grim history of abduction cases involving Indian Army soldiers on leave, security forces have been put on high alert. They have launched an intensive search operation to locate Rifleman Javed Ahmad and ensure his safety and well-being.

Echoes of past abduction cases

The troubling case of Rifleman Javed Ahmad is similar to past abduction incidents in the Kashmir Valley, where soldiers have been targeted while on leave. The tragic outcomes of such incidents have deeply impacted the region. Such incidents highlight the immense challenges and risks faced by the security forces in maintaining peace and combating terrorism in the Kashmir Valley.

Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz (2nd from Left) with his coursemates in NDA | Image: Republic

Notably, In May 2017, the abduction of Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz, a young and promising officer of the Indian Army, shook the nation. Lt Fayaz, a resident of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, was kidnapped by terrorists while attending a wedding in his hometown. Despite his youth, Lt. Fayaz displayed exceptional dedication to his duties and a deep passion for serving his country.

He was known for his commitment to the well-being of the people and his fervent desire to bring peace to the troubled region. Tragically, the bullet-riddled body of Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz was found in the Shopian district a day after his abduction. The incident sparked widespread outrage and grief, as the nation mourned the loss of a courageous officer.

In September 2017, terrorists struck again, this time targeting Border Security Force (BSF) Jawan Ramzan Parray. Parray, a native of Jammu and Kashmir, was on leave to celebrate Eid with his family in Hajin, Bandipora district. As he enjoyed the festivities with his loved ones, a group of terrorists attacked his home. The attackers shot Parray at point-blank range after he engaged the terrorists in hand-to-hand combat, leaving him fatally wounded. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

Ramzan Parray had been actively involved in counter-insurgency operations and was known for his bravery and dedication to his duty. His untimely demise shocked the nation, serving as a poignant reminder of the dangers faced by security forces and their families in the strife-torn Kashmir Valley.

Rifleman Aurangzeb Khan, 44 Battalion Rashtriya Rifles | Image: Republic

In June 2018, the nation mourned the loss of yet another brave soldier when terrorists abducted Rifleman Aurangzeb while he was on his way home to celebrate Eid. Hailing from Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, Aurangzeb had been a part of several counter-insurgency operations in the region. Notably, he was a buddy to the Indian Army officer, Major Rohit Shukla, who neutralised Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sameer Tiger in an encounter.

Appeal for information and vigilance

Meanwhile, as the search operation intensifies, authorities and the soldier's family have appealed to the local community to come forward with any information that may aid in locating Rifleman Javed Ahmad. Swift and comprehensive cooperation from the community is crucial in resolving this distressing situation and ensuring the safe return of the missing soldier.