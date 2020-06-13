Amid Fear Of Community Spread, Guwahati To Witness Mass Sample Testing In Next 15 Days

With as many as 25 people testing positive for Covid-19 in the city of Guwahati, the health department has decided to test 50000 samples in the next 15 days. The decision was taken as all these 25 cases that have come to light don't have any travel history.

Expressing concern over the situation, Health Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the situation is worrisome.

"These 25 people don't have any travel history. They are mostly salesmen in shops. So we have identified the truck parking lots and their loading and off-loading places as possible epicentre of the spread in Guwahati," Dr Sarma said.

He also added that as per the guidelines of the MHA, truck drivers cannot be put into quarantine as they are facilitating the movement of essential commodities. However, the State government will have identified 153 such locations where loading and off-loading of goods take place and these places will be earmarked as quarantine zones restricting movement to and from these zones to only a limited number of people.

"We will try to restrict the number of people going and coming out of these zones, as we cannot put the truckers into quarantine," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The minister further added that in view of the alarming situation in Guwahati, which happens to be the gateway for the entire Northeast, in the next 15 days, the government will conduct 50000 sample tests in the city itself. He added that after testing of a satisfactory number of samples, a decision will be taken in terms of imposing further lockdown in the State or at least in Guwahati.

"We have decided to conduct 50000 sample tests in Guwahati. Once we are done with at least 5000 or 10000 samples, based on the outcome a decision will be taken if it's necessary to impose lockdown again," he said. It may be mentioned that the sudden spike in Guwahati has been a cause of worry for both the public as well as the government. The authorities are also looking forward to changing the timings of the night curfew to 7 pm instead of 9 pm onwards.

