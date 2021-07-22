Fearing COVID-19, Andhra Pradesh Family Locks Itself For 15 Months In Small Tent

In a shocking incident, Andhra Pradesh police on Wednesday rescued five members of a family who had isolated themselves for almost 15 months in fear of getting infected by COVID-19. The incident took place in Kadali village in East Godavari, AP. Villagers grew suspicious when the family did not turn up for a government scheme. According to media reports, the matter came to light when a young volunteer went to get their thumb impression and found the family had isolated themselves.

"The family of Chuttugalla, Benny, his wife, and two children have been residing here. They were afraid of Corona and locked themselves in the house for almost 15 months. They confined themselves to the house and locked it from inside. Any volunteer or ASHA worker who went to that house used to return as nobody was responding. Recently, some of their relatives informed us that three people were locked down in that house and their health was in bad condition.", said village Sarpanch Gurunath.

When the news broke in the village, many villagers, along with the Sarpanch and local police, rushed to the scene. They found that the family had grown weak and depressed.

"Coming to know the matter, we rushed to this place and informed the police. Rajoy Sub Inspector Krishnamachari and the team came here and rescued them. Their condition was very pathetic when they came out. Their hair was grown without any grooming. They did not bathe for many days. We immediately rushed them to the Government Hospital. Now they are undergoing treatment at the hospital, "he added.

According to the Sarpanch, the family would have died if they continued to live in the same way for two or three more days.

"They denied coming out by saying that they would die if they came out. The volunteer had informed us of the matter, and we rushed to this place" said the village head.

For fifteen long months, the family stayed inside a small tent and even used the same place as their washroom. The five of them stayed in a very unhygienic condition. However, they have been shifted to a nearby hospital with the help of villagers and the police. Currently, the family is undergoing medical treatment.

(ANI: Image, Inputs)