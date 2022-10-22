Fed Up Of Flooded Roads In Karnataka's Hulikeri, Locals Bathe In Slush To Protest; WATCH

As a mark of protest against the flooding of roads in Karnataka, locals took a bath in the slush accumulated on the road on Saturday, October 22.

As per the visuals, a local standing on the flooded roaded with a bus behind him and other locals gathered around can repeatedly be seen filling slush in a bucket, and then pouring it over himself, in order to protest against the bad condition of the streets. The protest is said to have taken place in Tumkur district's Hulikeri village.

No action despite repeated requests?

The stretch of about 4 km of road in Tumkur district's Hulikeri is completely flooded after heavy rain for the last few days. The villagers said that they have been requesting authorities many times to repair the roads, but no action has been taken so far. Villagers of Hulikeri also shouted slogans against the government while pouring the mud water over themselves.

Several areas of Bengaluru waterlogged

Due to incessant rains on Wednesday, October 19, in the capital city of Bengaluru, many parts remained waterlogged. A yellow alert was issued for Bengaluru by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Several areas of the city remained inundated including the IT zone of Bellandur.

BBMP commissioner Tushar Girinath said, “It rained heavily last night in Bengaluru and several parts of the city are inundated. East Zone including Bommanhalli, HSR Layout, and Shivajinagar have been waterlogged severely.”

Visuals from the low-lying areas showed roads flooded, water flowing into open manholes, flooded basement parking and damaged vehicles.

