BJP's 'Feed The Needy' Program Now Target-oriented, Says JP Nadda

After successfully distributing food and ration items to five crore people in the first phase of lockdown, BJP national president JP Nadda said that the party's 'Feed the Needy' program will now be target oriented.

"BJP has now fixed a target to feed the needy. Now the distribution of ration will be target oriented. Now, it will be distributed to those people who have not received the relief yet," he said, during a video conference with BJP state chiefs.

JP Nadda further stated that hand-made face masks under the 'stay safe' initiative will be provided to around 10 to 15 crore people in the second phase of lockdown.

Social works by BJP under 'Feed the needy program'

Speaking of the social works undertaken by the party during the lockdown period, BJP Vice President Baijayant Panda said that more than 90,000 BJP workers were engaged in providing service to sick and old people and 18 lakh workers are engaged in serving the needy across the country.

"BJP workers around the country have been working round-the-clock either coordinating from home or volunteering in coordination with local authorities. The BJP is dedicated to serving the people of India and will unflinchingly stand by them in times of crisis," he said.

So far, the leading party has distributed two crore ration kits and over six crore food packets to the needy. BJP has now set the target to distribute 40 lakh food items in the ongoing phase of the lockdown.

'Modi Kitchens' initiative

Heeding the call by party chief JP Nadda to reach out to the poor during the ongoing lockdown, various BJP leaders in Tamil Nadu are feeding many needy through the 'Modi Kitchens' initiative.

The State's first Modi kitchen was launched on March 30 in Coimbatore by party's state general secretary Vanathi Srinivasan and it caters to about 500 people. Senior party leader and former MP CP Radhakrishnan keeps alive two kitchens in Coimbatore and Tiruppur in western Tamil Nadu to feed 1,000 persons totally, while Meena Dev runs a similar kitchen in Nagercoil to provide food to 500 individuals daily.

"Our party leader (JP Nadda) has asked us to take care of the poor, especially those who can't afford their daily meals. So, depending on our individual resources, we have pooled in manpower and sourced groceries to prepare food through the Modi kitchens and deliver it at people's doorsteps," Radhakrishnan told PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)