Snooping Case: Kejriwal's Deputy Manish Sisodia To Be Prosecuted In A Big Setback For AAP

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday has given sanction to prosecute Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the Feedback Unit (FBU) snooping case in Delhi

L-G VK Saxena had approved the CBI's request for prosecution sanction and forwarded the same to the MHA. The CBI had sought sanction to register an FIR against Sisodia, who heads the Vigilance department of the Delhi Govt, under which the AAP govt had in 2015 surreptitiously created the FBU- an Extra Constitutional-Extra Judicial Intelligence Agency to spy on different Ministries, Opposition Political Parties, Entities and Individuals.

This snooping unit, with no legislative or judicial oversight, was being run and managed by the close aides and advisors of CM Arvind Kejriwal, who reported directly to him. The case also pertains to illegal/unaccounted expenditure in the name of the Secret Service Fund allocated to the FBU