Feels Special To Be Here, Say First Timers At Red Fort Independence Day Event

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Sixty-year-old Bhagmani Devi couldn't catch 40 winks as she was thrilled about visiting the Red Fort on Independence Day and seeing Prime Minister Narendra Modi "up close" for the first time.

She arrived at Red Fort with her son, who is in the Indian Air Force, wearing her best saree for the occasion which matched the saffron colour of the national flag.

"The whole night I kept thinking which saree I should wear. Should I slip on the new sandals or flats," Devi said.

"I am very happy that I got the chance to visit Red Fort. This is the first time I am visiting the Red Fort on Independence Day and this is also the first time I am getting a chance to listen to Modi," Bhagmani told PTI.

PM Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and addressed the nation for the ninth consecutive time.

The August 15 ceremony this year was particularly significant as it marks the 75th anniversary of India's Independence with the government launching a host of events to add to the verve around the celebration.

Srikala (73) from Karnataka listened diligently to PM Modi's address though she understands "very little" Hindi. Accompanied by her husband and their grandson, she was attending the Independence Day celebration for the first time and wanted to "relish" every moment of it.

"I don't know when I will get the chance to witness something magnificent of this sort again. I am glad I came here, it is so beautiful," Srikala said.

For her, the best part of the day was the showering of flower petals from an MI-17 helicopter. "The entire ground smelled like roses. It was peaceful and exhilarating at the same time." Meanwhile, among the attendees was paralympic athlete Prashant Kumar Sinha, who was attending the Independence celebration for the third time.

Suffering from cerebral palsy, who is working as a senior manager at Indian Oil, came alone to the Red Fort: "Every year, it feels special to be here." "I am attending this for the third time. I love listening to PM Modi. His government has done so much for the sports and sportsmen in the country. We have seen tremendous growth in sports under the government," Prashant added.

In his 82-minute address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged the nation to develop hatred towards corruption and those indulging in that vice, and towards nepotism to move towards a new India with a firm resolve.

Modi also urged people to take five pledges in the next 25 years -- making India a developed nation, removing every trace of bondage, taking pride in the country's heritage, unity, and fulfilling their duties.