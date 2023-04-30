Felt Inspired Listening To 100th Episode Of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat': Jharkhand Governor

Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday said he felt inspired listening to the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Radhakrishnan listened to the broadcast along with 100 prominent personalities from various fields at Raj Bhavan.

माननीय राज्यपाल श्री सी.पी. राधाकृष्णन ने आज राज्य के पद्मश्री से सम्मानित हस्तियों एवं माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी द्वारा 'मन की बात' में राज्य के उल्लेखित व्यक्तियों व गणमान्य व्यक्तियों के साथ राज भवन में 'मन की बात' के 100वें संस्करण को सुना तथा आगंतुकों से संवाद स्थापित किया। pic.twitter.com/BFzI2UmmQn — Governor of Jharkhand (@jhar_governor) April 30, 2023

"Delighted to listen to the very special 100th episode of our most respected Honourable Prime Minister Shri. @narendramodi Ji's 'Mann Ki Baat'. Feeling very inspired and motivated listening to the speech of our beloved Honourable Prime Minister," Radhakrishnan tweeted.

Meanwhile, the state BJP celebrated the occasion in a grand manner with senior leaders listening to the programme at different places.

Jharkhand BJP chief Deepak Prakash listened to the radio broadcast at an event in Ranchi, in which hundreds of tribal people in traditional attires took part.

He said the PM's initiative has been successful, as he highlighted individuals, organisations and institutions that have been working for the development of the society and the country. He said the programme was organised in 9,000 places in the state and more than 11.5 lakh people listened to the broadcast.

Former chief minister Babulal Marandi listened to the programme at Tisri block in Giridih district with party workers. BJP national vice president and former chief minister Raghubar Das listened to it in Jamshedpur.