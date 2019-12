Women activists in Mexico city came together to protests against the football players who mocked the feminist movement by making a parody video. The dance piece known as “Un violador en tu camino”, or 'A rapist on your path' denounces social evils like victim-blaming and sends a powerful message of feminism and equality in the society. Mocking this dance and the movement as a whole, players from the under-17 team of Club América made a parody video of it.