Female Naxal Cadre, Wanted In 2021 Bijapur Encounter Case, Arrested By NIA

NIA arrested a wanted female Naxal cadre in the Bijapur encounter case that resulted in the death of 22 policemen and injured more than 30 personnel in 2021.

Bijapur encounter

NIA arrests wanted female Naxal cadre accused in 2021 Bijapur encounter case (Image: ANI)


The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a wanted female Naxal cadre in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, January 29. This comes in connection with the Bijapur encounter case that took place in 2021 which resulted in the death of 22 policemen and injured more than 30 personnel, informed the agency.

Madkam Ungi alias Kamla was nabbed from the Bhopalpatanam area in Bijapur district in relation to the attack by armed members of CPI (Maoist) on a police party and security force personnel near Tekalgudiyam village in Bijapur district.

Wanted female NIA cadre nabbed

The case was initially registered by the Tarrem Police Station of Bijapur district on June 5, 2021. Later it was re-registered by NIA 
The central agency stated that during investigations input was received that a wanted female Maoist was hiding in the Bhopalpatanam area of the Bijapur district. "Immediately, an NIA team from Raipur was mobilized and deployed on the operation in which she was successfully apprehended".

The apprehended female Naxal was produced before the NIA Special Court in Jagdalpur on Sunday. Further investigations are currently underway. 

(With agency inputs)

