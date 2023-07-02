Female Passenger Carrying Live Ammunition Arrested At Delhi's IGI Airport; FIR Registered

A female passenger who was travelling from New Delhi to Mumbai on an Akasa Air flight was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in the national capital with 19 live ammunition and four empty cartridges, a woman identified as Yashi Singh was supposed to take flight QP 1411 with her father Harinath Singh to Mumbai when she was stopped at the Terminal 2 of the IGI airport on July 1, at 10 am.

The arrest was made after the screener at the airport detected 20 live rounds and 3 empty cartridges of 32 mm calibre at Level-04 from the registered bag.

After the primary interrogation, the lady passenger failed to produce valid documents to support the ammunition recovered from her package and hence was handed to the IGI police station.

According to the DCP of IGI airport, Harinath Singh in a primary statement has said that the latter holds a valid license and the ammunition belonged to him.

“The verification of the statement given by Yashi Suingh's father-- Harinath Singh is yet to be made. We still have to check whether Singh holds a valid licence,” DCP said.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act which states-- Whoever acquires, has in his possession or carries any prohibited arms or prohibited ammunition. Further investigation is underway.