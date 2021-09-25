Feminist Activist Kamla Bhasin Passes Away At 75 After Prolonged Battle With Cancer

Indian feminist rights activist, author and poet Kamla Bhasin passed away on Sunday, September 25 at the age of 75. The news of her death was confirmed by activist Kavita Srivastava via Twitter. Bhasin has been a leading voice in the women's movement in India and other South Asian countries. She has also written books about understanding patriarchy and gender, that have been translated into nearly 30 languages.

Prominent Indian feminist Kamla Bhasin dies at 75

Activist Kavita Srivastava via Twitter confirmed the death of Kamla Bhasin. Srivastava wrote, "Kamla Bhasin, our dear friend, passed away around 3 am today 25th Sept. This is a big setback for the women's movement in India and the South Asian region. She celebrated life whatever the adversity. Kamla you will always live in our hearts. In sisterhood, which is in deep grief."

Bhasin quit her job at the United Nations in 2002 to work full-time on her feminist work and founded the South Asian feminist organization Sangat, which works with underprivileged women from rural and tribal communities. The chant of 'Azaadi' which echoed across protest sites in the country is said to have been popularised by Bhasin as a feminist slogan against patriarchy.

During an interview with the Daily Star, Bhasin denied the notion that feminism was a western concept. She said, "We didn't become feminists by reading western feminist theories. We became feminists by looking at the realities of women in the example of the village what was dowry doing to women, about domestic violence, how women were being treated at home and in society."

Several netizens and activists poured in their condolences following the feminist activist's death. A user wrote on Twitter, "Kamla Bhasin's passing away brings to an end a major phase of the feminist movement. Will always recall her vibrancy, her love for music, her ability to put feminist principles into a poem, her infectious laughter, the effortless way she touched everyone's lives. Zindabad Kamla."

Today is a sad day. I am truly heartbroken. Just a week ago I was discussing about her health never realised she will leave us so soon. You have inspired generations of women across the world. You will live through your work.

