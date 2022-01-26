Fencing India-Bangladesh Border A Major Challenge As Villages Occupy Required Land: BSF IG

Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector General (IG) of South Bengal Frontier Anurag Garg on Tuesday spoke of the challenges faced by the forces at the India Bangladesh border including a lack of fencing. IG Anurag Garg said that as West Bengal is a vast region, fencing the entire area has become a challenge due to lack of land.

Garg told ANI, "Bengal is a vast area. South Bengal border runs from Sundarban to Malda. Although we have tried to fence the border, but due to lack of land, we are unable to do so".

Explaining the situation, Garg mentioned that nearly 150 metres of land must be free for fences to be constructed and said that this 150-meter land is not available as there are many villages located along the India-Bangladesh border. This further makes it difficult to differentiate between Bengali and Bangladeshi, the BSF IG added and mentioned that this problem is troubling the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) as well in relation to drug smuggling.

India-Bangladesh border fencing issue

Talking about discussing the fencing issue with the state government, IG Garg said, "In some areas, fencing is not possible. We are trying to obtain land as it is under the state government."

He added that there has been no problem from the state government's side, but it is a challenge for everyone including the state government as people residing in the border villages refuses to give away the land.

Garg said that the seizure of fake licences of vehicles has become a concern when they enter the border area, and so to keep a check on the matter, the BSF verifies the licence of goods vehicles that move to and fro from the border area.

"We have caught many vehicles with fake licenses and reported the names to the police to register an FIR," he stated.

50 years of India-Bangladesh diplomatic relations

The year 2021 marked the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. To mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh, India hosted several events.

On 16 December 1971, more than 93,000 Pakistani troops surrendered before the Indian Army's joint forces and the Mukti Bahini, which resulted in the formation of Bangladesh.

(Image: ANI/Representative)