'The Face Of The Enemy': Feud Between Lalit Modi's Family Escalates, Brother Blames Mother

After former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi tendered his resignation as Head of the Branch and Beneficiary of the KK Modi Family Trust (KKMFT), naming his son Ruchir Modi as the successor from his family's side to the post, a family feud between the Modis seems to be escalating.

Following his announcement naming his son as his successor in KKMFT, Lalit Modi shared a post on Twitter that suggests that something seems not well in his family. "Will go as per legal advice, says Lalit Modi's mother (Bina Modi) on a dispute with son. Surely all can see the ridiculous nature of greed and avarice now? Giving up, my inheritance rights, shows me, how far-sighted my father was and how pathetic legal wrangling, can derail his dying wishes.", he said in a series of tweets.

Reacting to Lalit Modi's tweet, Sameer Modi, the former's younger brother, tweeted, "I signed the trust deed & gave up my inheritance rights because my father wanted to protect them. I never ever imagined that my mother would abuse this wish and put me on the road. It’s truly broken me and my faith in her. Can’t imagine what money & greed has done to her."

In another tweet, Sameer said, "You (Bina Modi) gave birth and bought me into this world, it was love at first sight, my first breath was in your hands but I never ever imagined this from you mom.”

'I am worried about Sameer's life': Lalit Modi

Lalit Modi shared a deleted tweet of his younger brother on his Instagram page wherein the latter said, "I used to laugh at my own saying- blood is thicker than water and money is thicker than blood."

"This is truly sad that Samir Modi has to actually live in the same place. I am really worried about his life. He is a very emotional person. And really unwell. Shocking-level people who give birth to u blackmail u. Samir Modi- from me to you- 'THIS TOO SHALL PASS'. You remember this mantra I used to say every time we went through a tough time. I still live by it," Lalit Modi said on his Instagram post.

KK Modi family feud

A trust deed prepared by KK Modi, father of Lalit Modi in April 2014 has become the focal point of a family feud between Lalit and his mother Bina who was supported by her two other children, Charu and Sameer Modi.

The trust deed was signed in London by KK Modi, as settlor/managing trustee of the KK Modi Family Trust, and trustees Bina, Lalit, Charu, and Samir. This came after an Oral Family Settlement on February 10, 2006. Following the death of KK Modi on November 2, 2019, a dispute among the Trust's trustees broke out.

According to PTI, Lalit Modi has earlier contended that after the demise of his father, in view of the lack of unanimity amongst the trustees regarding the sale of trust assets, a sale of all assets of the trust has been triggered and distribution to beneficiaries has to occur within one year thereof. However, his mother and the two siblings maintained that on a true construction of the trust deed, no such sale has been triggered.