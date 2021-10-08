Few Kashmiri Political Leaders Always Make Anti-India, Pro-Pakistan Statements: RSS Leader

RSS leader Indresh Kumar, on October 8, condemned the killings of innocent civilians in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed this confidence in the government resolving the case with an iron hand. Three civilians were killed by terrorists on Tuesday following which two school teachers were shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Responding to People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti's remarks on civilians' killings in Jammu and Kashmir, Indresh Kumar stated that some parties and political leaders in Kashmir always highlight anti-India, pro-Pakistan, and pro-China comments in their statements.

With reference to the killing of three civilians, the PDP chief had tweeted, "Condemn the killing of Shri M L Bindroo who chose to stay back in Kashmir even during peak insurgency. Such acts of violence have no place in our society. May his family find the strength to deal with this loss."

Three civilians killed in separate terrorist attacks in J&K

On October 5, within a span of 60 minutes, three civilians in Jammu and Kashmir were killed in separate terrorist attacks. As per the Kashmir Zone Police reports, the first terrorist attack occurred in Srinagar's Iqbal Park area, then near Madina Chowk Lalbazar, and lastly at Bandipora district. Reportedly, the Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba as per the J&K Police, has claimed responsibility for the attack near Srinagar's Iqbal Park where a Kashmiri pandit was killed.

In the second attack, a non-local civilian identified as Virender Paswan was killed by the terrorists. Paswan was a resident of Bihar’s Bhagalpur area and resided at Alamgari Bazar Zadibal. While in the third attack, a civilian identified as Mohd Shafi Lone, a resident of Naidkhai, was shot dead. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead. The incidents have been reported in the Union territory following the threat warning given by The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, that minorities and other locals will be targeted.

Condemning the act, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted saying, ''the barbaric act of killing innocent people is against humanity.'' Sinha also offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families amid hours of grief. While National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah described the killing of innocent people as a 'targeted attack in Srinagar'.

Image: PTI