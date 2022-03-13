Fifteen fresh COVID-19 cases in Ladakh

Leh, Mar 13 (PTI) Ladakh reported 15 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the overall virus tally to 28,175, officials said.

The number of active cases in the union territory dropped to 65 with the recovery of 19 patients in Leh, they said.

According to the officials, there was no COVID-related death in the region, which has so far recorded 228 fatalities linked to the pandemic since its outbreak.

Of the total fatalities, Leh district accounts for the highest 168 deaths among 22,902 cases followed by 60 in Kargil which had recorded a total of 5,273 cases.

The officials said all the 15 fresh cases were reported in Leh, taking the number of active cases in the district to 65. Kargil has no active COVID-19 case.

The total number of recovered patients now stands at 27,882, the officials said. PTI TAS DV DV

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)