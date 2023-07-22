Fifth Arrest Made In Manipur Shocker As Anger Grows Over Horrific Incident

In a significant development in the appalling Manipur video case, wherein two women were subjected to a shocking incident of sexual assault and public humiliation, the police have made a fifth arrest. This latest arrest comes in the wake of four previous arrests, adding to the urgency of bringing the culprits to justice.

The fifth accused, whose identity remains undisclosed at this time, was apprehended on Friday night by Manipur police. The initial arrest in the case occurred 77 days after the disturbing incident took place on May 4. Huirem Herodas Singh, the first person to be arrested, was allegedly seen prominently directing the mob at B. Phainom village in Kangpokpi district, as depicted in the video that went viral on social media.

Following Huirem's arrest, three more accused were taken into custody by Manipur police on July 20, just a day after the video of the brutal act surfaced, garnering widespread outrage and condemnation across the nation. All four accused were subsequently remanded into 11-day police custody.

However, the arrest of the accused did not come without consequences. The house of the first accused, Huirem, was not only demolished but also set ablaze by angry locals, who were repulsed by the heinous nature of the crime. In a separate incident, the house of the second accused, Laishram Kabichandra Singapur, was also torched in Wangjing district on July 21, causing further tension and unrest.

'Will seek capital punishment for culprits': CM Biren Singh

On July 20, Manipur CM N. Biren Singh issued a first statement over the appalling incident that triggered a wave of anger and condemnation across the nation. He promised that his government would ensure strict action against all the culprits.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Biren Singh stated, "My heart goes out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday."

"A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment. Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society," the Manipur CM tweeted.

Minutes after his tweet, he also spoke to the media saying, "We saw the video and I felt so bad. It's a crime against humanity... I immediately ordered the police to arrest the culprits and the state government will try to ensure capital punishment for the perpetrators."

The brutal incident occurred on May 4 when a mob of approximately 900-1,000 people attacked B Phainom village, resulting in the death of two villagers. The mob then subjected three women to sexual assault, parading them naked, molesting them, and reportedly gang-raping one of them. Shockingly, despite a complaint filed by the family members of one of the victims on May 18, the police only lodged the first FIR 34 days later on June 21, and the first arrest was made after a staggering 77 days from the date of the alleged crime.