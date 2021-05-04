COVID-19: Fifth Consignment From US Carrying 545 Oxygen Concentrators Arrives In India

Amid a major shortage of medical oxygen and surge in COVID-19 cases in India, the fifth in a series of consignments carrying 545 oxygen concentrators arrived from the United States on Tuesday. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi took to Twitter and said, "5th in a series of consignments carrying medical equipment arrives from the US. This one carrying 545 oxygen concentrators. Appreciate the support from the US."

Meanwhile, the United States Department of Defense has said that the final two flights of COVID-19 aid slated for India have been delayed and will reach at least by Wednesday, May 5. US Transportation Command on Monday said that the delay is due to maintenance issues.

Last week, the US had deployed its first two planes carrying the initial emergency relief supplies including oxygen cylinders, regulators, and pulse oximeters generously donated by California, rapid diagnostic tests, and N95 masks, following the announcement by the White House.

COVID Cases In India

India has reported 3,57,229 new COVID19 cases, 3,20,289 discharges, and 3,449 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 2,02,82,833

Total recoveries: 1,66,13,292

Death toll: 2,22,408

Active cases: 34,47,133

Total vaccination: 15,89,32,921

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2-crore mark with over 50 lakh infections being added in just 15 days. The total tally of coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 2,02,82,833 with 3,57,229 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

India's total COVID-19 infections had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 after which it took 107 days to reach 1.25 crore on April 5. However, it only took 15 days for the cases to cross the 1.50 mark. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 34,47,133 comprising 17 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 81.91 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

