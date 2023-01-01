Fight Erupts Between Two Groups In Noida New Year Party After Women 'forced' For Selfies

On the New Year's eve party on Saturday, two groups got into an ugly spat after some men "forced" women for selfies at a society in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida area.

A heated argument erupted between the husbands of the women and the accused group after a few men tried to click selfies at the new year party in Gaur City First Avenue Society on Saturday night.

As per the information provided by the police officials, the accused thrashed two men. Locals and security guards also intervened in the matter, ultimately getting themselves injured.

Two accused held

Two of the accused have been apprehended and the search for the third one is currently underway, the officials mentioned.

Ajit Kumar, a member of the society, alleged that the men were pressurising to take selfies with his wife and his friend's wife. "After we objected, they started hitting me and my friend. Some other people were also injured when they intervened and tried to rescue us," Kumar said.

Four people hospitalised

According to the cops, four have been hospitalised after the incident took place. Police also stated that a case has been lodged and an inquiry has been initiated.