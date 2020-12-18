Fight Is Against Laws, Not Government: Vijender Singh As Farmers' Protest Enters 23rd Day

Boxer Vijender Singh, who supported the farmers' agitation on the three agrarian laws, has stated on Friday that their fight is not against the government but against the laws. Vijender Singh distributed food at a langar organised by the Jamindara Student Organisation (JSO) for protesting farmers at the Tikri Border on Friday.

"We are here to serve the farmers of our country. Our fight is not against the government but the three black laws," he said while speaking with ANI.

The boxer, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket, had joined the farmers' protests on at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) on December 6 and had also threatened to return his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award if the new farm laws are not repealed by the Centre.

Delhi: Congress leader & boxer, Vijender Singh distributes food at langar organised by Jamindara Student Organization (JSO) for protesting farmers at Tikri Border



23 days into the protests, the deadlock between the agitating farmers' unions and the Centre continues, with the latter ready to give assurance in writing over the concerns of the agitating Unions, while the former reiterates the demand for withdrawal of the laws.

To allay the fear of the protesting unions, Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had earlier sent a 10 point proposal to the unions, which was rejected by them. On Thursday the agriculture minister wrote a letter to the protesting unions with eight pointer assurances. Meanwhile, Supreme Court is hearing the petition of a law student over the removal of the protestors from the Delhi borders and clear the road blockades. As the case remains subjudice, the Apex court has offered to form a panel to facilitate the talks with farms to stop the protests and remove the blockade to Delhi highways. PM Modi on Friday virtually addressed the farmers of Madhya Pradesh and shed light on the farm laws yet again to clear the misconception over the laws.

What are farmers' concerns?

Farmers are of the opinion that the laws will affect the MSP mechanism and the APMC Mandi system. Moreover, with the freeing of the farm sector, farmers think they will be left to the mercy of the private sector entities. However, the government has assured them that MSP and Mandi system will not be impacted and the laws would allow the farmers to sell their produce outside of the Mandis without the involvement of middlemen and commission agents who frisk a substantial chunk of the revenue meant for farmers. However, the farmers are still free to sell their produce through the conventional medium of Mandis system. The government also contended that the MSP has not been impacted and the Agricultural Budget and MSP has only increased during the Modi government.

