Fight Together, Win Together For Our Children, For Our Future: WB Guv CV Ananda Bose

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose vowed to continue his crusade for corruption-free and violence-free state universities on September 7. In a video message, he emphasised the imperative need for universities in Bengal to be untainted by corruption. Governor Bose, who also serves as the Chancellor of these institutions, aspires for them to ascend to the zenith of Indian academia.

"I want universities in the state to be free of violence and be the best in India," declared Governor Bose, underscoring his commitment to the cause. He invoked the names of luminaries such as Rabindranath Tagore, Netaji Subhas Chandra, and Swami Vivekananda, promising to persist in his endeavour for a corruption-free academia.

Addressing the recent appointment of interim Vice-Chancellors, Governor Bose clarified his stance, citing a previous ruling by the apex court that had annulled some of the state government's appointments. He further pointed out grave allegations of corruption, sexual harassment, and political interference against certain former VCs, revealing that five had resigned citing threats.

The Governor lamented the apparent politicisation of university appointments, expressing sorrow over the resignation of five Vice-Chancellors due to what he perceived as undue pressure and interference. He also vowed to champion the cause relentlessly, stating, "I promise I will fight this fight to the end. Fight together, win together for our children, for our future." "I want universities in the state to be free of violence and be the best in India," he added.

Governor Bose's plea comes amidst a growing conflict between the state government and the Raj Bhavan regarding the appointment of interim Vice-Chancellors. He believes that Bengal's next generation of scholars is the state's most valuable asset, and he expresses his resoluteness in ensuring they receive an education free from malfeasance and fear.