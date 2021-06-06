'Film & TV Shoots To Resume In Mumbai Only If Daily COVID-19 Cases Decline': CM Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said film and television shootings in Mumbai would be permitted only after the city's daily COVID-19 caseload is brought under control. Holding a virtual interaction with the representatives of the film and television industry, the CM urged them to cooperate with the government in the measures being taken to fight the second wave of the pandemic.

"After the second wave of COVID-19, film and TV shootings were stopped in the state, but now the number of cases has started getting under control and the unlock process has also begun," he said.

Thackeray said film and TV producers need to follow all COVID-19 safety measures during the shootings and ensure that people do not get knocked down by the virus. He appealed to the entertainment sector to cooperate with the government in the unlock process.

Several prominent actors, anchors and others linked to the entertainment industry, including Aadesh Bandekar, Nitin Vaidya, Prashant Damle, Bharat Jadhav, Subodh Bhave, Amol Kolhe, J D Mathijia, Amit Behl, Punit Goenka, Ajay Bhalvankar, Sangamon Shirke, Vijay Kenkre, Sharad Ponkshe, Siddharth Roy Kapur, participated in the meeting.

Unlock process to begin in Mumbai tomorrow

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal announced on Saturday that Mumbai falls under Level 3 of the unlock plan announced by the Maharashtra government to lift the ongoing restrictions. As per the guidelines, restaurants, shops selling non-essential items and public places are set to reopen from Monday in the city but malls, theatres and multiplexes will continue to remain shut. Local trains will also remain available, but only for specific categories.

The lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra were imposed in April this year when the second wave of the pandemic intensified. Under the five-level unlock plan, each municipal area and district will be treated as a separate administrative unit. On Saturday, Mumbai reported 863 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths, taking its case tally to 7,09,857 and the toll to 14,951.

FWICE withdraws permission for shooting

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) withdrew shooting permissions after by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office issued a clarification that the decision to unlock curbs were still being taken into consideration.

FWICE President B N Tiwari issued a statement and gave a detailed view f the decision and said, "We had immediately given permission to producers to commence shooting in Thane region after minister Wadettiwar announced that restrictions were lifted in some areas and all our workers and members had begun preparation to go back on sets but, we had to call it off after we learned that the CMO had issued a clarification that the unlocking process will only happen after June 15."