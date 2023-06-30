Film Based On Udaipur's Kanhaiya Lal Murder Case Set To Release Before December

A year after the gruesome murder of Kanhaiya Lal Teli, a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, which saw the involvement of main suspects linked to Pakistan, a film titled 'Tailor Murder Story' is being produced, aiming to bring the murder case to the big screen. Kanhaiya's eldest son recently disclosed in an interview with Republic that Bollywood director Amit Jhani is helming the project. The film is scheduled to release before December, capturing the attention of audiences across the country.

While speaking to Republic, Kanhaiya's son Yash said that the primary objective of the movie is to ensure that those responsible for the heinous murder of his father face the maximum penalty under the law. It also seeks to raise awareness among the public about every aspect of the case, he added.

Yashi, further revealed that the shooting of the film will take place in Udaipur, where the murder took place. The film's storyline will begin with the highly debated issue of the Gyanvapi in Varanasi, further delving into the various dimensions surrounding Kanhaiya's cruel murder at his shop in Udaipur.

Kanhaiya Lal murder case

Kanhaiya Lal was brutally killed with a cleaver inside his tailoring shop in Rajasthan's Udaipur on June 28, 2022, in Udaipur. The perpetrator of this heinous act was identified as Riaz Akhtari, and the chilling incident was recorded on a mobile phone by Ghouse Mohammad before being circulated online. In a disturbing video, the two prime accused justified their actions, stating that their motive was to avenge an alleged insult to Islam. However, the swift response of the authorities resulted in the immediate apprehension of both.

Earlier in December last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) submitted a chargesheet before the NIA Special Court in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The chargesheet lists a total of 11 accused persons, two of whom have been identified as having connections to Pakistan.

According to the investigation, the accused operated as part of a terror group and conspired to avenge a social media post attributed to the deceased. The perpetrators drew inspiration from incriminating audio recordings, videos, and messages sourced both domestically and internationally. It was discovered that the accused had procured knives and firearms to carry out the murder of Kanhaiya Lal.

(Inputs by Amardeep Sharma)