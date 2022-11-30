Filmmaker Ashok Pandit Calls Nadav Lapid 'agent'; Demands Probe Into His IFFI Appointment

Amid the ongoing stir over Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid comments on 'The Kashmir Files', Indian filmmaker and social activist Ashok Pandit called him an agent who was trying to set a wrong narrative against the movie in public. Slamming Lapid for his insensitive and shameless remarks, the Indian filmmaker demanded a serious investigation over his appointment as the IFFI jury head.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Indian filmmaker and social activist Ashok Pandit said, "The Israeli filmmaker was a planned agent and it is a failure of our government and IFFI to make such a person the head of the jury. Kashmir Files exposed the narrative against the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. On behalf of Kashmiri Pandits and as a filmmaker, I demand a serious investigation into the appointment of the chairperson of the jury."

"I see this person as an agent who made a blast at the stage of the IFFI. He was a terrorist who was appointed as the chairman of the jury. I impose the responsibility of the incident on the Director of the Film Festival and the government authorities involved in the matter because they didn't check the background of the person before his appointment," he added.

Demanding the government to launch a serious investigation, the filmmaker said, "This isn't a simple this. This is a very serious and sensitive issue. There should be an investigation into his appointment. He was targeting the film intentionally to depict that the film portrayed wrong instances."

'The film is based on true facts...'

Elaborating on his personal experience, Kashmiri and social activist Utpal Kaul said, "I have lost nearly five of my friends and six of my relatives. They literally burnt their house. It was not just me, but every Kashmiri Pandit who was the victim of terrorism was on the roads in Kashmir in 1992. And this person should be ashamed of himself to say that the film is not true."

"The film was not based on a random story. The movie was built on research that was done for two years. We are not going to bow to the cheap comments of the Israeli filmmaker who is calling the movie a propaganda. He is nobody and we should not give him much importance," Kaul added.

Adding on to Kaul's statements, BJP J&K chief Ravinder Raina told Republic TV, "What is depicted in the movie 'The Kashmir Files' is a fact. We are living in the valley and have witnessed the atrocities faced by the Pandits. Hundreds and hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits were brutally murdered in 1992. They were targeted badly by the Pakistani terrorists."

Nadav Lapid's political turn

Amid the demands of apology for his comments on the movie, The Kashmir Files, at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022, Nadav Lapid got political and attacked the Indian government saying that "in countries that are increasingly losing the ability to speak your mind, someone needs to speak."

In a conversation with Israeli outlet Ynet on a phone call, Lapid said, "What's going on in India is crazy. It was a live broadcast on television. It's a government festival and it's the biggest in India. It's a film that the Indian government, if it didn't actually initiate, at least pushed it in an unusual way, because it basically justifies the Indian policy in Kashmir, and it has fascist features."

"The Kashmir Files 'shocked' me with its combination of 'propaganda and fascism and vulgarity' and made me think about its Israeli equivalent, which could come into existence soon," the Israeli film director added.