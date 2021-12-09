Final Rites Of CDS General Rawat with Full Military Honours: Raksha Mantri In Parliament

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday briefed the Parliament on the devastating military helicopter crash that led to the sudden demise of the country’s First Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 military officers. Delivering a speech in both the houses of the Parliament “with profound grief and heavy heart,” Defence Minister Singh conveyed that out of the total 14 military personnel onboard the ill-fated chopper bound for Wellington, Tamil Nadu, 13 succumbed to their injuries while the lone survivor was on life-support.

“I, on behalf of the august House, pay homage to the deceased persons and express condolences to the bereaved families,” Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

“Gen Bipin Rawat was on a scheduled visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington to interact with the student Officers,” India’s Defence Minister stated, adding that the Air Force Mi-17V5 took off from Sulur Air Base at 11:48 AM yesterday, and was expected to land at Wellington by 12:15 pm. But unfortunately, he did not. According to the Defence Minister, the Air Traffic Control at Sulur Air Base, at the time, lost contact with the helicopter that went off the radar at approximately 12:08 pm. “Subsequently, few locals spotted a fire in the forest near Coonoor and rushed to the spot where they observed the wreckage of military helicopter engulfed in flames,” Defense Minister Singh said.

Gen Rawat to be cremated with full military honours

Defense Minister Singh went on to inform, that the rescue teams from the local administration were rushed on the scene, and they made attempts to the best of their ability to recover the survivors from the crash site. Those recovered from the copter’s wreckage were immediately rushed to the Military Hospital, Wellington. “Latest reports have confirmed that out of the total 14 persons on board the ill-fated helicopter, 13 have succumbed to their injuries,” Defense Minister informed, as he listed out the names of the victims of the tragic accident - "the spouse of the CDS, Mrs. Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew. Their names are Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja."

The lone survivor of the accident, Group Captain Varun Singh, is being treated for his critical injuries. “He is on life support in the Military Hospital at Wellington and all efforts are being made to save his life”, said the Defence Minister. A tri-services enquiry regarding the incident has been ordered by Indian Air Force, headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command, Minister Singh further informed. The Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat will be cremated with full military honours and all the others who have perished will also have their last rites accorded with appropriate honours.

Mortal remains of all those killed will be brought back to Delhi by today evening. Group Captain Varun Singh on life support; every effort being made to save him. Final rites of CDS to be done with full military honours: Raksha Mantri in Lok Sabha https://t.co/3AdouRdizw pic.twitter.com/BkVPfs8Tfs — Republic (@republic) December 9, 2021

The mortal remains of Gen. Rawat and 12 others who died in the chopper crash have been brought to the Madras Regimental Centre from the Military Hospital, Wellington. Their mortal remains are likely to be initially moved to the Sulur Air Force Station and from there, to New Delhi by Thursday evening. As per sources, the CDS and his wife will be cremated in the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on December 10. People shall reportedly be allowed to pay their last respects from 11 am to 2 pm on Friday followed by a funeral procession which will start from Kamraj Marg to the crematorium.