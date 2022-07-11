Last Updated:

Final Sea Trials Of INS Vikrant Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Done; IAC-1 Commissioning Next

Navy informed on Sunday that the fourth phase of sea trials for the Indigenous Aircraft Carriers (IAC) has been successfully completed.

Indian Navy

The Indian Navy informed on Sunday that the fourth phase of sea trials for the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) has been successfully completed. During the exercise, integrated trials of major equipment and systems onboard including key aviation supplies were undertaken with further enhancement in performance, eyeing the delivery of India's largest indigenous warship. This exercise is in line with the Centre's 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations. The trials were carried out in the INS Vikrant which is the Indian Navy's first indigenous aircraft career. This is indeed a big achievement for India as only five or six countries have been able to achieve a feat like this.

The warship's delivery is being targeted by the end of this month followed by its commissioning in August. The indigenous design and construction of the aircraft carrier by the Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard is a shining example in the country's quest for 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' and 'Make In India' initiative with more than 76% indigenous content.

This has led to growth in indigenous design and construction capabilities, besides the development of a large number of ancillary industries, with employment opportunities for over 2,000 CSL personnel and about 12,000 employees in ancillary industries.

INS Vikrant

INS Vikrant, the 44,000-tonne indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) holds significance since it is the first to be designed and constructed in India. It is currently codenamed IAC-1 and will be called INS Vikrant once it enters service in the Indian Navy. An aircraft carrier is an airfield at sea – a warship with a long, flat deck for fighter jets to take off and land. Notably, it is the flagship that often leads a battle group and is escorted by destroyers, frigates, and submarines to shield it from any attack. It is pertinent to note that 76% of the material and equipment on board the carrier is indigenously manufactured, including 21,500 tonnes of special grade steel developed indigenously and used in Indian naval ships for the first time.

The warship has been designed in a bid to operate “an assortment of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft”. It will be accepting the Russian-made MiG-29K fighter jet, Kamov-31 early warning helicopters, the indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters and the MH-60R multirole helicopter made by the American defense major Lockheed Martin, according to the Indian Navy.

